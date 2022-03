The more you know…

I had no idea that donkeys were so nice and are really good pets. We learned that when we headed over to Millers Meadow in Mulvane and got the full scoop on donkeys.

Debby Miller showed us around her farm and the dozens of donkeys that she calls her own.

They take them all around the country in shows and also sell them as well.

Check out their website to learn more and see if you can stop by and pet some donkeys some day!