Furry Friends: Mt. Hope Animal Sanctuary Farm Fall Fest

Jana Reeder, Executive Director at Mt. Hope Animal Sanctuary joined me on the show today. From the moment we pulled in she had such a warm welcome and joyful spirit to share. I was so happy to meet her! Jana has a powerful story, after 15 years of small animal rescue at a local humane society Jana continued to receive requests to help farm animals. After seeing the need grow, she decided she wanted to help those animals and opened Mt. Hope Animal Sanctuary. Today there is a wide variety of farm animals ranging from goats, pigs, horses, and chickens…the list goes on. To keep up the facility a lot of resources are needed. Jana and her team are putting on a a free community event this weekend for all to come and enjoy the animals and the sanctuary. They believe everyone can benefit from spending time with animals. The event will have many events for children and families to participate in and Bull Gills will be performing live from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. This free event is a great opportunity to learn about Mt. Hope. Please visit their Facebook page for info and to learn how to help.