WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Wichita police say a teen in a stolen vehicle crashed into a patrol vehicle and overturned this morning. It happened around 3 a.m. near Blake and Palisade.

Police tell KSN News an officer was en route to a call when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and making several traffic violations near Pawnee and Palisade.