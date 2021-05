WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Ascension Via Christi announced Thursday that recently Wichitans have been receiving calls where the caller ID indicates the calls are coming from Ascension Via Christi, but they are actually not.

According to Ascension Via Christi, these are robocalls from telemarketers who have “spoofed” in the hospital's name to get recipients to take their calls, so they can try and sell their products or trick people into providing or confirming personal or financial information