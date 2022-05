It was such a fun day for us as we got to meet the newest member of the Rolling Hills Zoo family in Salina.

We saw the new rhino at the zoo, which was born in December, Augustus or better known as Gus at the zoo.

He and his mom are both doing great and they are loving having each other to play with and be around.

We also got an update on the new lion exhibit call Pride of the Prairie which set to open in the near future!

Check out their website for more information!