A few years ago there were less than twenty black-footed ferrets known to exist. Now, with help of the Sedgwick County Zoo, the animals are multiplying by the dozens every year!

The black-footed ferret exhibit is new to the zoo but is expected to stay long-term. The nocturnal animals will most likely be sleeping during business hours, but you can watch them anytime from home on a webcam!

For more information about the black-footed ferret exhibit and all the great work going in to saving the species, visit the Sedgwick County Zoo website!