A brand new event is being scheduled by a Southwestern College student that is also her capstone project for her senior year.

The Jinx Parade will take place this Sunday from 4-6 p.m. at Keyhole Drive in Winfield.

It is a way to bring the community together and bring pets of all different breeds in the same place. All are welcome to attend the free event.

The dogs will walk around the drive before meeting at The Grove on campus for activities to participate in.