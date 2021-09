The Martin and Osa Johnson Safari Museum is all about the lives of the Johnson’s who helped discover many things across Africa in the 1920’s. They were not game hunters, but instead they were film makers who found a lot of history. The museum is in Chanute and has some of the coolest memorabilia that is fun for the whole family to see. Make sure you have some time to check out the second floor with life size figures of the two explorers.

