Furry Friends- Winter Weather Safety with Northridge Playcare & Boarding

Our lovely Kansas weather has been sporadic this winter (is anyone surprised) but we wanted to take a minute to share some ways to keep your four legged friend sage during the frigid temperatures. Daniel Gonzales, Manger and Trainer at Northridge Playcare & Boarding joined us to share his expertise when it comes to keep you pets safe.

The tips he wanted pet owners to remember were to know the temperature before you take your pet outside and dress accordingly – that may seem a bit elementary but our temps have been changing hourly so just check the actually temp before you head outdoors. Also if and when you do make it outside don’t forget to have a sweater ifs your dogs if they are small or short-haired, also if your route happens to take you near bodies of water it is critical that you keep your pet on a leash. Water could be frozen or unstable or partially frozen and simply isn’t safe.

The team at Northridge Playcare and Boarding offers daily care, training and boarding. Daniel and the team are passionate about caring for your pet while you are away and educating both you and your pet on best practices. If you are interested in more information from Daniel or possibly using services at Northridge Playcare and boarding visit them of Facebook @PlaycareNorthridge