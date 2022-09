Woofstock is happening this Saturday and is the biggest fundraiser for the Kansas Humane Society all year long.

Bring your dog and have a blast at the Sedgwick County Park as they have so many games, activities, events and food for you and your pet to enjoy!

The event will happen from 10 am- 3pm on Saturday as they celebrate their “pets just wanna have fun” theme for this year.

You can get more info about Woofstock at their website!