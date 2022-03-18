Congratulations are in order for the crew at Fusion Athletics Cheer out of Garden City! Fusion Athletics represented with not only one, but two squads at one of the largest national cheer competitions where over 26,000 athletes competed.

Fusion Athletics Bombshell Squad and Reckless Squad both came home with and National Cheerleading Association Titles! Bombshell placed first out of twelve squads in their division and Reckless placed first out of eleven squads in their division. Fusion Athletics also received an Innovative Choreography Award! They were simply on fire. Congratulations to Coaches Talon and Kory and both squads on such a successful competition.

Coach Talon shared his thoughts and the squad mission: “There is so much to say and so much to be thankful for, but we think that this sums it up pretty well, “Do what you love, and love who you do it with”.” If you are interested in learning more about Fusion Athletics visit their Facebook Page.