Gaga’s Grub Owner Dustin Presley is a dynamic, multi-talented, hard-working chef, artist, and all-around cool guy. He has created a few unique dining opportunities for the community to enjoy.

The tried and true wildly popular taco truck is known across the community for popping up at different spots and offering dynamite tacos. Today is no different! He will be at Hopping Gnome for Taco Tuesday and some extra good news he will also be there Friday, April 1st from 6 pm – 8 pm. Believe it when we say he will sell out so get there early!

Dustin also offers a private dining experience for parties as small as 2 or as large as 12 at the PM Sessions at The Canvas. We have had the chance to learn about the blind menu he offers and the fun experience provided while dining with Dustin and Gaga’s Grub at the PM Sessions at the Canvas.

Check out Gaga’s Grub on Facebook to book reservations or learn more about the taco truck and delicious seven-course meals offered at PM Sessions at the Canvas.