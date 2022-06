Calling all artists!

Gallery 12 in Wichita is inviting all who make art or like to see it come and look at their newest exhibition for the month of July. The exhibit is called Creature Feature with the theme being The Animal Kingdom.

It is comprised of all different types of pieces of art and highlights many different works from artists all across the state.

The exhibit is free to enter and all ages are welcome to it.

Check out their website for more information!