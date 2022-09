The Garden City Fall Fest brings in visitors from all across the state and this year will be no different.

On Saturday on Main Street in Garden City, there will be lots of people enjoying many different activities to choose from.

There will be some vintage and unqiue cars to see as well with the Kansas Kruisers Car Show and Buck a Duck Races as well.

Check out their website to learn more about the events on Saturday and how you can particpate.