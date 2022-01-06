Generations Sell-ebration

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Public Library has partnered with the Sedgwick County Health Department to host a walk-in vaccine clinic at two locations.

“The library is proud to partner with the Sedgwick County Health Department to increase access to vaccines which bolster efforts to prevent and contain the spread of disease, like COVID-19,” Jaime Prothro, the director of libraries, said.