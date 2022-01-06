Generations Sell-ebration

We have another fun Second Saturday event to share with you and this one includes a fantastic sale! Check out the Sell-abration happening Saturday January 8th at Generations Antiques & Artisans – Repurposed, Upcycled, Hand Crafted in Wichita. Over 90 vendors will proudly display their goods and as you shop for some fun, unique items you will enjoy a great party atmosphere complete with food, demonstrations, and photos ops! Don’t forget to snap a photo by the Mark Pendergrass Mural. Happy shopping, thanks for supporting local!

