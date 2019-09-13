Giving The Basics Needs Your Help!

Attention! Giving the Basics Wichita is need of the public help. The Wichita Fire Department and Giving the Basics Wichita have partnered up to host a Dignity Drive in all of the 22 Fire Stations in Wichita. Some of the items needed include: body soaps, deodorants, laundry detergents, and many other hygiene items. You can get a full list of the items needed by visiting their Facebook page at: GivingtheBasicsWichitaKS. Stop by at any of the Wichita Fire Stations to drop off your items.