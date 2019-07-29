Giving The Basics started in 2011 in Kansas City and has recently made its way to Wichita! The concept of Giving The Basics is that it is a hygiene hub for anyone from nonprofits to schools, churches, etc. that supplies basics . Megan Kice shared the hub’s motivation is to ensure children and adults have their basic hygiene needs met. It’s our goal to make sure no one has to live without hygiene products. We believe all people deserve to live with dignity and with healthy hygiene. Currently Giving The Basics is one of only two hygiene hubs in the state. Items they collect and supply to those in need are as follows:

• laundry detergent

• toilet paper

• body wash

• shampoo

• conditioner

• feminine products

• wipes

• lotion

• toothpaste

• toothbrushes.

These are the items that they always have available for schools, nonprofits, police departments, churches, and any community group that helps those in need can acquire. Groups can order once a month and come pick up the items during the distribution days.

If you would like to help you can! There are opportunities to volunteer at the warehouse for community groups, schools, families, church groups, business, etc. Also businesses can host item drives where they can collect items at their office/ locations and then bring those products to the warehouse. Please consider donating, volunteering or setting up a drive/collection. For more info visit: www.givingthepasics.org/wichita