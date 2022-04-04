It’s time for one of the biggest events in McPherson, All Schools Day! What started as a graduation party years ago has evolved into a full-on whole community celebration complete with speakers, a parade, many activities food and so much more!

Chairperson of the 2022 McPherson County All Schools Day, Trent Ruxlow, joined us to share some of the excitement for the event this year! For over 100 years this event has brought the entire community together in celebration of McPherson County. Trent shared some fun new elements to look for this year and of course a reminder to get your buttons now! Every year the button features a unique design and grants you access to some fun activities.

For more information on All School Day please visit the Go McPherson Facebook Page.