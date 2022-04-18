The trend of homeowners moving to communities that provide substantial living space is a hot one right now. Kasi Morales, Executive Director with GO McPherson, invited us in to learn about the influx of new residents to McPherson County and shared some of the incentives those new residents are receiving.

As we have had the chance to explore McPherson County we have seen firsthand the many amenities, family-friendly neighborhoods, lucrative employment opportunities, and overall high quality of living that takes place here. Yes, there is also substantial living space, as well. McPherson County is also offering appealing housing incentives for homeowners looking to build or buy new homes.

