Over the past few weeks spending time in McPherson we have had the opportunity to meet some wonderful people and feature uniques businesses fueling the community. Today we stopped into PEM, Plastics Extrusion Machinety, LLC to learn how they have become a titan of the PVC and plastic pipe machinery industry.

PEM owner and CEO, Nathan Spearman shared that Plastics Extrusion Machinery LLC, or PEM, has many years of experience as an industry-leading provider of innovative downstream equipment to the PVC pipe and custom profile industries. The dedication and commitment to quality demonstrated by PEM leadership and employees are what make PEM equipment the sought-after preference for over four decades.

To learn more about PEM and what they offer or to inquire about joining their team please visit their website, www.pemusa.com