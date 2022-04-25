We stopped by The Cook’s Nook to hear about some fun new items they have in store. The Cook’s Nook may be one of the most appropriately named businesses we have had the plesure of learning about. It truly has everything a cook or chef would need and any item that you may want to have in your kitchen!

The Cook’s Nook is the largest independently owned cooking store in Kansas. It is located on Main Street in downtown McPherson and has become a staple in the community! Stop in and shop local for all of your kitchen needs, plus check out their delicious assortment of chocolates! You can learn more about the items in-store and ways to shop with the Cook’s Nook by visiting their Facebook Page.

To learn more fun things happening in McPherson County visit GOmcpherson.com