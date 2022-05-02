McPherson County is home to many regional, national and even international businesses, today we had the chance to learn more about one of them, Wald Family Foods. Tommy Wald, CEO of Wald Family Foods shared a little bit about what they do and why McPherson County is such a great home for them.

From gluten-free pizzas, golden breads and delicious soups, to meaty enchiladas, crispy garlic bread, creamy pasta, and sauces, Wald Family Foods makes food for every diet and every occasion. They are one of the largest gluten food manufacturers in the United States. For more information on job opportunities with Wald Family Foods reach out on their Facebook Page.