Windom Elementary School, which is in McPherson County and about 10 miles west of McPherson, has seen some big transformations over the past year and the school looks amazing!

They added so much and now have much more space for their kids to learn and play.

We learned about how their school year went and their greenhouse where kids get to raise their own plants. They have a sale for those plants in the fall and the spring.

Check out this website to learn more about the school.