Goddard Cheer Team

I had the absolute privilege of spending time at the Goddard High School Varsity Cheer practice, and then speaking with some of the coaches and captains from the team. The coaches talked about what it was like to be back at practice and how they are cleverly enforcing social distancing. They then went into what the practices are like and how they push the girls on the team to work very hard but make sure to incorporate a lot of fun into their practices. That includes a lot of music and some dancing! I then spoke with two of the captains on the team to hear about their roles and the different mentorship programs the team has put into place to make the underclassmen feel more welcomed. Watch the segment above to hear more about their team!