This Saturday is the day to head to Goddard. It is time for the popular car show that is known for bringing unique cars, motorcycles, and other vintage vehicles all to the same lot for spectators to enjoy!

Saturday, April 2nd from 12 pm – 4 pm the Goddard Lions Club is proud to present The Larry Lee Memorial Car Show! This is an exclusive public event featuring a “One Day Only” public viewing. Make sure to swing by Main St Goddard to get an up-close and personal look at the 1934 Chevy Roadster, “Lucille” and many other unique automobiles.

For more information on the show or the Goddard Lions Club, please visit their Facebook Page.