Golf Fore Vision

Today we had a great time on Good Day Kansas. We visited with Envision’s Michael Monteferrante about the Gold Fore Vision Golf Tournament. This year is the 24th year of the tournament and the community has raised $100,000 for Envision. Michael stated 100% of the tournament’s proceeds will directly impact Envison’s children’s programs. In order to make this tournament a bit more meaningful participants have an opportunity to be blind folded and try to put without the ability to see. Michael and the team at Envision strive to make this event nontraditional. The tournament’s unique piece is having the opportunity to hear from and meet former Kansas City Chiefs Kicker, Nick Lowery! Nick shared his passion for participating in this tournament is the message behind it. Nick had a chance to spend time with Envision employees. He shared his admiration for Envision saying the company “does it right”. Nick shared a heartfelt message stating Envision provides opportunity for visually impaired employees. They live a life of meaning without leaning on what some would call an excuse. He supported Envision’s mission statement. Nick appreciates the way Envision makes people feel by giving them everything they need to be successful. Nick shared in the winds of adversity of life require a mentality and mindset of overcoming. Nick hung out on the 12th hole so every golfer got a chance to meet him and take photos. He’s excited to have fun with the participants and help share the message of Envision.

To learn more about Envision make sure to click here.