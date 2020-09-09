Good Day Kansas New Look And More

Fall is creeping closer and closer and starting today our Good Day Kansas set looks the part. We are so grateful for our partners Ashley Furniture Home Store for styling our set to be on theme and always keeping us feeling at home.

Today’s #WCW goes out to the young ladies on my soccer team, Sporting Wichita 07 Girls Elite. This past weekend they had the daunting task of playing in the Global Cup Invitational Tournament, Hosted by Sporting Wichita, against teams that were anywhere from 2-5 years older than them. They never backed down and played so hard the entire weekend! They won, lost and even tied a game. The team came together and battled their way into the Championship Game to take home 2nd place and some newly found character and confidence.

This display of fierce, fearless, collective effort was impressive. I am so happy for them and grateful for the reminder to push ourselves outside of our comfort zone a little bit. As some of us are starting a new school year or maybe a new job, hopefully this team will provide you some encouragement to try new things and get a little uncomfortable; who knows, you may surprise yourself with what you’re capable of doing!