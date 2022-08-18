Evergy is known for its generosity and commumity support. Today we had a chance to learn an innovative way they are invovled in preapring students at Butler Community College with real-life experiences as part of their career-ready focus.

Matt Jacobs, Director of BCTV at Butler Community College, joined us to share about the multi-media, mobile production truck and the many ways BCC uses it to benefit students. The truck provides climate-controlled space for live shows to be produced. These shows could cover sports competitions, practices, or community events. The mobile truck makes a statement when it pulls up to any event. The truck has equipment including four large television screens that have the ability to take feeds from multiple cameras. The truck is operated by students in the Butler Sports Media Program.

Tune in to catch BCTV on their youtube channel. You can also visit butlergrizzlies.com for more information on the BCTV Sports Media Program and the full schedule of Butler Athletics.