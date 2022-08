We wanted to give you an update on a local kid from Andale that is a golf prodigy and has been featured on our show a few different times.

This is Graham Schmidt and he just got back from playing in the U.S. Kids Golf World Championships in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

Graham placed 45th out of over 100 golfers that were represented from 13 different countries!

We want to send Graham a huge congratulations and good luck in his future tournaments!