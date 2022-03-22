A really great event for businesses will be happening in April when the Great Bend Economic Development and the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce come together for the Grow Workforce Summit.

This event is great for many people and will take place on consecutive Saturdays on April 20 and 27th and the Great Bend Events Center.

They are currently taking registration right now and can help take your company to the next level.

Check out this website to learn about the two-day event and how you can get involved.