“Resilience. Strength. Community. Three words the Andover community has been no stranger to over the last few months. In April, many members of the Andover community were affected and impacted by the tornado. Neighbors and surrounding communities continued to stand together with Andover. We cannot wait to come together to celebrate all the community has done over the last several months at the Greater Andover Days this fall.”

Stand with Andover this weekend t Greater Andover Days, a weekend full of community activities and opportunities to spend time sharing hope and support for the community of Andover as they continue to heal. There are many activities and three days full of fun for the family, check the website for specific details and schedules.