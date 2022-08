It used to be an old gas station, but now it is brightened up with a bunch of plants and flowers for all of Council Grove to enjoy.

This is Grove Gardens where they sell a little bit of everything that a gardener would like for their home.

The old gas station is colorful and has lots of options to choose from when someone goes to shop there.

They also have a great event space in the back for parties and special occasions.

Check out their website for more information!