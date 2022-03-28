A favorite local plant shop is GROWing and moving into a beautiful new space sure to catch the attention of many while stirring up some new energy in Downtown Wichita.

GROW Giesen Plant Shop is opening its new location in Downtown Wichita this May. What started in Pratt as a greenhouse expanded to GROW, a trendy plant shop located in the incubator space at The Workroom has morphed into a one-of-a-kind experience. The new location is complete with a 3200 sq ft elevated plant shop, Botanic at GROW a fun martini bar offering plant-inspired cocktails, a DIY Plant Bar where you can build terrariums or pick a pot and make your own arrangements, and a beautiful patio to compliment the bold, beautiful aesthetic full of photo ops for you and your crew.

GROW is open now at its original location at The Workroom on Cleveland Corner, and the new location is projected to open in mid-May. For more information on GROW visit their website or their Facebook Page.