Did you know about 600 million pairs of shoes go to waste every year? The local nonprofit, H.O.P.E. Inc is encouraging us all to put those gently worn hoes to use instead of in the trash. The shoe drive is taking place now through October 22nd. There are a few ways to donate and participate in the “Donate Your Soles To H.O.P.E.” shoe drive.

You can drop donations Monday-Thursday from 10:30 a.m.-3:30 pm. off to the H.O.P.E. Inc facility or on Monday, Oct 3, 2022, from 4 pm – 8 pm you can eat or or take out from Pizza Ranch on Tyler Rd. This is H.O.P.E., Inc. Community Impact evening when 10 % of all sales, dine-in, deliveries, and tips during that scheduled time will be donated to H.O.P.E., Inc

For more information please reach out to H.O.P.E. Inc at 316-618-8652