Haute Handmade Pop Up Market: Art & Ale

Liv Grant joined me today to share about the perfect Sunday Funday event happening TODAY: Art and Ale. Art and Ale is part of the Haute Handmade Pop Up Market that Liv operates. There are different pop up events throughout the year. Typically they are offered seasonally but there are up to eight every year. Liv aims to bring an opportunity for makers to share their goods. Liv started as a maker so she understands the needs and desires of the creative makers and how she can serve them. Liv is from Kansas but traveled to start her brand in Chicago, she kicked it off and after finding success came back to Wichita to grow the community of makers here. Art and Ale and the Haute Handmade Pop Up Market is one of the most popular events, there will be 60 makers present, two live bands, interactive booths, cocktails craft beers, and more! The event is taking place at Public at the Brickyard. Come and find a variety of good from jewelry and clothing fine art, to illustrators, sculptures, and even a section for kids. Also there is a new section of edible goods where small town chefs and foodies will share their recipes and sweet treats, including pet friendly goods. Liv strives to plan unique events throughout the year if you’re a maker or want to come do some shopping visit: www.hautehandmadepopupmarket.com also find them on social media as well @hautehandmadepopupmarket