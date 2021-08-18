A few hygiene products can provide the dignity and self-esteem needed to get a job, keep a job, or go to school. That is why local non profit, Head To Toe Hygiene Pantry has provided goods services and support to our community for over 10 years.

Head to Toe Hygiene Pantry opens their doors the third Saturday of every month to the public and is passionate about ensuring everyone has the items they need. Over the past 10+ years they have supported over 59,000 local families by handing out hygiene products, food, water and always sharing a smile.

Now it is our turn to give back to this amazing group that has done such a wonderful job helping our community. Head To Toe Hygiene Pantry has been selected as a Finalist in the State Farm Neighborhood Assist Program. Through State Farm Neighborhood Assist, Head to Toe Hygiene Pantry can receive a 25K grant to help expand their reach and resources. We can help them win by voting up to 10 times a day.

Please vote 10x daily through today, August 18th through August 27th! Only 40 programs will be chosen, let’s make Wichita’s Head to Toe Hygiene Pantry one of them!