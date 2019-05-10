Good Day Kansas Header Image

Good Day Kansas

Health Matters Friday With Children’s Mercy: Social Work

Good Day Kansas

by: Jillian Carroll

Posted: / Updated:

In today’s Health Matters segment with Children’s Mercy Hospital I had the chance to meet Samantha Jacobs. She is part of a critical element of the comprehensive care provided by CMH, the Social Work department. Part of the social work department’s mission includes providing care for the patient that makes them feel like they are more than just a diagnosis or disease. Samantha and her team provide support to not only the patient but their whole family as well. Social workers support basic needs of children and their families including mental health needs. Support and services often times focus on the difficulties that stem from transportation and logistical planning for appointments at any of the facilities in Wichita or Kansas City. Other services the CMH Social Work Department offers include home health services, mental health referrals, and developmental services. Samantha and the Social Work Department are an excellent example of the high quality comprehensive care Children’s Mercy Hospital provides for Kansans.

For more information click here. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Kansas Sidebar Host

Jillian Carroll

Good Day Kansas Social Sidebar

Facebook Twitter Instagram

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Community Calendar

Good Day Kansas Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Good Day Kansas section of KSN.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not KSN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. KSN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Good Day Kansas sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.