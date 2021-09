WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Gabby Petito made a stop in Kansas while on a cross-country journey in a converted camper van with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, to visit national parks in the U.S. West. The trip started July 2 from New York.

One of the stops was south of Oakley at Monument Rocks, which was designated as the first National Natural Landmark in 1968. Petito was photographed under the landmark according to an Instagram post made on July 4.