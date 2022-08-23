It’s time for a festival full of awesome events all for a good cause including the Autism CARE Walk, PedalFest bicycle rides, a 5K run, a car show, food trucks, music including a concert by Groove 42, and plenty of activities from for everyone. So, walk, roll and help Heartspring meet its fundraising goal at Heartspring’s CAREfest.

Don’t miss out on ALL of these fun activities:

– Autism CARE Walk (Free)

– PedalFest 5K Family Ride (Free)

– General Admission ($5)

– PedalFest 25K-100K Premium Rides ($50)

– 5K Run ($30)

– CAREFest Car Show (Included with GA or $20 to register your car)

– Food Trucks (access included with GA)

– Music (included with GA)

– Groove 42 Concert (included with GA)

– Summer Activities For Everyone (included with GA)



Remember, funds raised go back to benefit the children and families served at Heartspring. For more information reach out at Heartspring.org