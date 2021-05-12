Here Comes Baby – 4 the Love of Sleep

Meet Jenna Artis, aka The Baby Whisperer. She is a local mother, registered nurse, and Pediatric Sleep Consultant. Jenna started 4 The Love of Sleep where she supports and educates new mothers and fathers in the ever difficult task of creating routines resulting in babies sleeping, and needs of families being met.

Jenna brings a unique and wildly important perspective as both a mom and nurse. She shares with her clients that as a nurse, she knows how important sleep and safe sleep is in the development of new babies and growing children. As a Mother, she knows how important it is that children, specifically new babies, feel loved, have a flexible routine, and sleeps well!

In speaking with Jenna it was so obvious the love and passion she has for new mothers and newborn babies. She genuinely cares about each family she has the opportunity to work with, making them her number one priority as if they were her family. Jenna provides support, assistance, guidance and encouragement and truly shares love for not only sleep, but every new baby who comes into her life.

Jenna is special, it takes an immense amount of patience and love to care for babies and families other than her gorgeous family. She has the heart of an angel with lots of love and support for new moms. Through 4 The of Sleep Jenna brings the gift of sleep, structured routine, and individualized support; all gifts that keep giving. If you are interested in speaking with Jenna or know a family who many benefit from meeting with a Pediatric Sleep Consultant please reach her directly by visiting her Facebook or Instagram Page.