Here We Come Women’s World Cup!

Good Day Kansas

by: Jazmin Luna

Jillian will be traveling to Paris, France and will be attending two of the FIFA Women’s World Cup soccer games! Jillian will be going along with her youth soccer team. They will not only attend two Women’s World Cup matches but they will also play some local French girls! How exciting! We will be bring more updates on Jillian’s trip throughout the week.

Jillian Carroll
