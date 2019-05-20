Heritage Family Counseling Services

As I spoke about in the introduction for the show today May is Mental Health Awareness month. I spoke with James Smith, a Licensed Clinical Marriage and Family Therapist, at Heritage Family Counseling Center. James spoke about Mental Health Awareness month and the importance of mental health and wellness. I asked James about the flood of actors, celebrities, and athletes speaking out about their mental health struggles. James shared why there’s a greater focus on different mental illness. It is because more people feel comfortable coming out and sharing their struggles. We continue to hear from well-known people saying, “I’m struggling with bipolar disorder or depression.” James related it to victims of assault speaking out. Saying it is important that people who have experienced these things need to speak out and share. I asked if there was specific message that can be sent home to parents to be proactive. He explained the connections between parents and their kids is essential. Also James hopes parents understand children may not choose to share them with mom and dad. James advised it is important to have a good understanding of their children’s peer group. So they are able to see warning signs if they’re hurting or struggling. James also encouraged parents to reach out. There are resources available for children and parents. Or anyone else who feels they may be experiencing feelings that need to be addressed. There are therapists ready to talk through concerns. It is important to take time to recognize parents have a lot of influence on their kids. And need to be educated to understand they are an important resource.

For information on Heritage Family Counseling Center please click here.