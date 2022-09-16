National Hispanic Heritage Month begins today, Sept. 15 and runs through Oct. 15. This month aims to recognize and celebrate the cultures and contributions of Hispanic and Latino Americans across the United States. It starts in the middle of the month rather than at the beginning of September to honor the anniversaries of national independence for a number of Latin American countries on Sept. 15, and because the commemoration started as a weeklong event.

To celebrate Wichita’s Latinx community there are many different events happening all month long! Check out some of the events mentioned here or visit our community calendar for more.