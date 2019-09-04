Hoisington’s Clara Barton Hospital

The Good Day Kansas team traveled to Hoisington to meet with President and CEO of Clara Barton Hospital, Jim Blackwell.

Hoisington is special to Jim; he grew up in Great Bend and met his wife while in Hoisington. They two are proud of their community. Jim and his team at Clara Barton Hospital Strive to be a resource in the community and have recently launched initiatives to get locals up and moving and thinking about their health in a new light.

The team at Clara Barton Hospital keeps the community’s health their priority and is proud to be a part of a place that provides top notch critical care when needed but also is highly motivated to bring healthy lifestyles and healthy initiatives to Hoisington. There is a new opportunity for community members to learn about their health through a program called Walk with Doc, a program where doctors donate their time to speak about healthy lifestyles with the community and how people can take small steps which in turn provide make big differences in their overall health.

One thing I admire that Clara Barton Hospital workers participate in is regular daily meetings to conduct business on the walking trail. The meeting is effective for planning, etc. but also gets the workers outside and moving!

Clara Barton Hospital also focuses heavily on youth community programs. One of those is the 6th Grade Health Fair, where students experience different stations set up to provide an inside look at healthcare activities for children to experience. Students can look at lungs and actually pick them up. They can also practice a suture!

These programs aim to start a healthy mindset and focus on healthy lifestyles from a young age. Clara Barton does a wonderful job leading the community in a healthy direction.

For more information, visit clarabartonhospital.com for more information.