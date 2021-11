WAMEGO, Kan. (KSNT) — At 111 years old, the oldest Native American WWII veteran and member of the Potawatomi Nation has passed away.

Julia Kabance died on Tuesday, Nov. 16. Born on the Prairie Band Potawatomi Reservation in 1910, Kabance was the second youngest of 12 children. She pursued her education at Haskell Institute, recognized today as the Haskell Indian Nations University, and later attended the University of Kansas.