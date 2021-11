We had such a great time learning about the Pedego Electric Bikes today while chatting with Co Owner, Russell Groves! We stopped in to the new location in Bradley Fair, right next to Trader Joe’s and hopped on a couple of the many options in store.

The electric bikes at Pedego range in functionality, size and color but they all come packed with fun, a safe mode of transportation and a healthy dose of feeling like a kid again! I highly recommend going in to see Russell and taking a test ride!