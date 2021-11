WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Applications for assistance through Operation Holiday continue through Nov. 30. You can fill out the application online, by phone at 316-777-6097 or at select in-person application locations from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Each year since 1960, HumanKind Ministries partners with the community to distribute basic needs such as food, blankets, children's coats, and more to thousands of low-income individuals and families—more than 14,000 in 2020 alone. With many families still struggling from the effects of the pandemic, HumanKind says they anticipate serving even more this year.