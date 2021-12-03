Holiday Open House At Wichita Art Museum

We are elated! Our set has finally been decorated for Christmas! We owe a big thank you for our GDK Coordinator, Jazmin who spent time bringing the Christmas cheer to our show and we couldn’t be more grateful! We hope everyone is enjoying the holiday season and wanted to share a great event to do so with the family this weekend!

The Wichita Art Museum is kicking off the month of December with an event full of fun things for the children to enjoy! Friends of the Wichita Art Museum is putting on the Holiday Open House this Sunday! Bring the family and be ready to meet a reindeer, see Santa and of course enjoy holiday décor throughout the museum. There is some wonderful shopping opportunities in the gift shop as well. Visit WAM on Facebook for more information.

