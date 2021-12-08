For many the holiday season can be difficult due to addiction. Today we wanted to share an event geared toward anyone who may need support and encouragement staying sober during holiday celebrations. Valley Hope of Wichita is hosting a Holiday Parade of Lights Tour where you are encouraged to wear an Ugly Christmas Sweater, hop on the holiday lights bus tour, enjoy the holiday light displays and light refreshments with a like minded group.

Valley Hope of Wichita provides compassionate, patient-centered care, supported by evidence-based therapies and both clinical and medical experts. Valley Hope offers a range of outpatient services for adults and their families affected by substance abuse. Treatment options include Intensive Outpatient (IOP) and IOP Plus, a combination of on-site and online care. Registration closes today, please visit https://valleyhope.org/locations/kansas/wichita-treatment-center/ to register and for more information on Valley Hope of Wichita.