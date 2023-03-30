Home On The Range Candles is a small, creative business in southwest Kansas. It’s based out of Dodge City where the owner and local artisan, Heather Vandermeer, pours candles with unique scents, ones you won’t find anywhere else. But that’s not all! She also creates one-of-a-kind crocheted items and beautiful, handmade jewelry. Although not a native of Dodge City, Vandermeer has fully embraced the western spirit of her new home, which inspires much of her work. You can find more information about her business on her website or on Facebook, and if you want to stop by in person, you can also visit the 2nd Avenue Art Guild and Gallery or Boot Hill Museum, both located in Dodge City.